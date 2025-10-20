Redpoint is named US-based PR agency of record for Kintetsu Railway, the largest private railway system in Japan. The agency will help Kintetsu expand awareness through media relations in North America. Kintetsu offers regular commuter train rides, sightseeing limited express trains, and a rail pass (available online and digitally) that connects some of the country’s most historic and culturally rich areas, such as the famed cherry blossoms of Yoshinoyama. It serves such locations as Osaka, Nara, Mie, Kyoto and the Aichi area.

Ogilvy Health is named public relations and marketing agency of record for Azurity Pharmaceuticals. The agency will be tasked with reimagining Azurity's brand story, enhancing its external visibility and overseeing the development of a new website. With a portfolio of over 50 medicines and serving patients in more than 50 countries, Azurity leverages data and AI to navigate markets, ensure stakeholder engagement, and expand its reach. “Ogilvy Health brings world-class expertise in healthcare brand repositioning, a compelling vision for elevating our market presence, and a truly global reach—making them an ideal partner for our continued evolution,” said Azurity Pharmaceuticals CEO Ronald Scarboro.

Zapwater Communications signs on .HERE Maldives, a resort operated by Seaside Collection. Zapwater already represents Finolhu, another Seaside Collection property in the Maldives. The agency will lead all U.S. public relations efforts for .HERE Maldives, developing integrated campaigns to elevate awareness and drive engagement within the luxury travel market. Set to open on Dec. 15, .HERE Maldives, which has nine residences, is located in the heart of the UNESCO-protected Baa Atoll. “Our expanded relationship with Seaside Collection reflects a shared vision for championing design-forward, experience-led hospitality,” said Zapwater Communications CEO and founder David Zapata.

Cherish PR's London-based team has been engaged by the Lagos International Theatre Festival for a UK PR brief to raise awareness of this year’s Festival, which is taking place through Nov. 16. The agency is handling UK, US and Canada arts and entertainment media relations, as well as reaching out to Nigerian communities across London to engage them with the festival. “The LITF is recognised as Africa’s leading international theatre event, reaffirming Lagos’s place as a global cultural capital," said Cherish PR associate director Samantha Allen, who is managing the account. "It’s an exciting event to bring to British audiences with a vibrant mix of red-carpet glamour, street theatre and world-class performance."