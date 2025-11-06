(L-R) John Powers,

Alan Kipust

Mod Op brings on John Powers and Alan Kipust as part of its Executive in Residence program, which already includes former Dun & Bradstreet chief data officer Monica Richter. Powers, who was previously CIO and chief transformation officer at Deloitte, will advise Mod Op clients on digital innovation, M&A integration, and enterprise modernization. He will also support the agency’s internal innovation efforts, helping strengthen its use of AI, data and cybersecurity to deliver more scalable and connected client solutions. Kipust has held executive posts at Ford, Chewy, Uber and Amazon, leading large-scale product and engineering teams responsible for subscription and commerce platforms, AI, customer care systems and data-driven personalization strategies. He will collaborate with Mod Op’s innovation and technology teams to scale the agency’s AI-enabled products and services, accelerate internal adoption, and enhance client-facing solutions. Richter will continue to guide clients in modernizing their organizations through data governance, analytics, and AI-driven systems that turn information into intelligence.

James-Denton Wyllie

Takeda Pharmaceuticals hires James-Denton Wyllie as head of R&D and external innovation communications. Wyllie comes to Takeda from the FDA, where he was executive director of communications. He was previously director of communications for the USDA and has held senior external affairs and marketing positions with the U.S. Department of the Navy, Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of the Army. In hie new role he will lead efforts to generate awareness around Takeda’s R&D strategy, pipeline and innovation agenda in such critical disease areas as oncology, neuroscience and GI & inflammation as well as through their investments in plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Allison Cerra

Veeam Software, which specializes in data resilience solutions, appoints Allison Cerra as CMO. Cerras was most recently CMO at Alkami Technology, a digital sales and service platform for banks and credit unions. Her previous positions include VP of marketing at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and CMO at McAfee. At Veeam, Cerra will lead the company’s global marketing organization, overseeing brand strategy, product marketing, demand generation, events, communications, and digital engagement. “Allison understands the intersection of technology and trust,” said Veeam CEO Anand Eswaran. “She’s built brands that connect deeply with customers, and teams that turn marketing into a growth engine.”