A huge PR opportunity looms for a firm that is willing to take some heat. Despite reports that the Immigration & Customs Enforcement is shelling out up to $50K in signing bonuses, the Dept. of Homeland Security operation is apparently in need of many more masked men and women to invade cities and scoop the “worst of the worst" off the streets.

Those scoundrels apparently include Rafael Veraza and his one-year daughter, who were pepper-sprayed by ICE agent in the parking lot of a Sam’s Club in Cicero, a Chicago suburb.

ICE’s personnel crunch is a key takeaway from its “sources sought” document related to the possible hiring of a firm to handle marketing and a recruitment drive.

It says it’s desperate for “immediate recruitment outreach” to address critical workforce shortages. The vacancies are “significantly impacting” its ability to meet mission requirements.

The SS says ICE’s need for marketing services is “both unusual and compelling.” Without quick marketing support, ICE will be unable to effectively participate in upcoming recruiting events and outreach opportunities, many of which occur on fixed dates (e.g., career fairs, campus events, military base visits).

Missing these events will delay filling critical vacancies, increasing operational risk and hinder the ability to maintain adequate staffing levels. This would negatively impact public safety operations, investigations, and other law enforcement functions, according to the SS.

ICE doesn’t want to waste time by reviewing a bunch of candidates—in the event it decides to go through a search.

“The government’s need for the services is of such unusual and compelling urgency that ICE would be seriously injured unless it is permitted to limit the number of sources from which it solicits offers. The lead time necessary to conduct a full competitive procurement would result in unacceptable delays to mission-critical recruitment activities,” reads the SS.

The SS lists available positions with associate, director, manager and executive. The top spot (executive II) requires a masters degree and at least ten years of experience.

Here are the job specs: “Responsible for overall strategic direction and guidance for implementing and managing client objectives, requirements and programs. Provides leadership direction across programs, projects, and business processes. Client programs may include strategy development and consulting; program management and budgeting; market research; communications including marketing, advertising, events, video production, public relations, digital, social media, paid media, and other outreach activities; user centered design, web development, database programming; system reengineering and integration; supply chain logistics; and analytics and reporting.”

Many O’Dwyer readers possess the qualifications that ICE is looking for. The question becomes: Do you want to represent ICE?

How’s that for chutzpah! Disgraced New York mayor Eric Adams is getting out of town on a taxpayer-funded four-day junket to Israel beginning Nov. 14.

Geez. He couldn’t wait until his term is up at the end of year. Eric claims he’s making the trip to have “fun” after maintainng a grueling 12-hour daily schedule. Right-O.

Adams, who presided over one of the most corrupt regimes in recent NYC history, plans to meet with Israel government officials, economic development leaders and members of the tech community. He also will visit religious sites and discuss ways to combat antisemitism in New York.

You can bet Adams will win face time with Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Incoming NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani has promised to arrest Netanyahu, if he visits the Big Apple. The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Netanyahu for alleged crimes against humanity in Gaza. The US though is not part of the ICC.

The only economic development progress coming from Adams’ trip will be more of a personal nature. His dizzoner wants to burnish his foreign policy credentials for a sweet spot in Donald Trump’s State Dept.

The US does have an ambassador to Saudi Arabia slot open. That would be a reach for Eric, since Trump and his family prefer one-on-one meetings with the Saudi royals and their top guy Mohammed bin Salman.

Will Turkey call for Adams, a huge fan of Turkish Air?

Hats off to Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett for writing his always engaging and witty annual reports over the years.

Wall Street hotly anticipated the ARs brimming with Buffett’s folksy takes on his company’s and America’s financial outlook. BH’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Omaha became known as the “Woodstock for Capitalists.”

Buffett educated many investors about the importance of investing long-term in companies with easy-to-understand brands.

He followed the 90 percent (low-cost S&P 500 index funds) to 10 percent (short-term government bonds) rule of investing.

That played out in BH’s investment portfolio, which includes Coca-Cola, American Express, BankAmerica, Kroger, Domino’s Pizza, Occidental Petroleum, and Kraft Heinz.

In his Nov. 10 letter to shareholders, Buffett said that he “will no longer be writing Berkshire’s annual report, or talking endlessly at the annual meeting.”

“Grateful and surprised to be alive at 95,” he plans to accelerate the transfer of his assets to the foundations of his three children.

But don’t despair. Buffett plans to continue his annual Thanksgiving message. For that, we are grateful.