Havilah Clarke

Havilah Clarke, head of marketing and communications at the Huntsman Mental Health Foundation and Institute, has joined Purposeful Advisors as a managing director.

Part of the University of Utah, Huntsman is a 161-bed facility that offers a range of psychiatric treatments and seeks to reduce stigmas from those suffering from mental disorders.

Clarke, who has more than 20 years of healthcare PR experience, held posts at Bristol Myers Squibb (lead strategy & operations, international corporate affairs) and Novo Nordisk (senior manager, product communications) as well as Edelman and Ogilvy PR.

At New York-headquartered Purposeful, she will support clients across highly regulated industries, where clarity and credibility are keys to growth.

Clarke’s “depth of experience in healthcare and biotechnology communications adds real firepower to our marketing capabilities,” said Frank De Maria, Purposeful’s founding partner.

She is based in Salt Lake City.