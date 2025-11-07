Brent Mullins

Ruder Finn hires Brent Mullins as SVP, talent and partnerships. Mullins joins the agency from 160over90, where he was VP, entertainment marketing. He was previously senior director, entertainment marketing at Endeavor and an account director at PMK•BNC. At Ruder Finn, Mullins will be work across practice areas including brand experience, technology and healthcare to build and strengthen meaningful talent relations for brands. "Brent brings deep experience across entertainment, music, sports and brand partnerships that will be transformative for our clients,” said Ruder Finn EVP, head of digital Eric Petersen. “His track record of helping brands connect with the right talent will help us deliver partnerships that drive real, measurable impact for our clients.”

Katie Huang Shin

Allison Worldwide names Katie Huang Shin global president, technology, effective Nov. 14. Shin was most recently president of Big Valley Marketing. Before that, she served as president at Axicom. Shin has also led the tech sector and served as chief strategy officer at WE Communication, as well as holding executive posts at Porter Novelli and FleishmanHillard. In her new post, she will provide senior-level support to Allison Worldwide clients, driving business growth and expanding the agency's long-term strategic vision for the technology sector. “Katie is a transformational leader with an impressive history of building teams, growing businesses and advising technology clients at every level," said Allison Worldwide executive chair and Stagwell vice chair Ray Day.

Cindy White

Vasion, which provides serverless printing and AI-enabled automation, appoints Cindy White as CMO. White was previously CMO at digital identity verification company Mitek Systems. She has also held marketing positions at FICO and Microsoft. “Cindy’s global expertise and proven ability to scale marketing organizations across both direct and partner-driven go-to-markets will be instrumental as Vasion continues to expand its leadership in Intelligent Print Automation,” said Vasion CEO and co-founder Ryan Wedig. “Her track record with publicly traded technology innovators and her deep understanding of how to build brands that drive measurable growth make her a tremendous addition to our leadership team.”