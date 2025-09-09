Kimberly-Clark has hired Trump-connected Ballard Partners to counsel on corporate transactions, regulatory compliance and general business matters.

Earlier this month, K-C announced a $48.7B deal to acquire Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol.

Donald Trump and others have made unproven claims linking the use of Tylenol during pregnancy to autism.

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has sued Kenvue for what he says is deceptive advertising over claims that Tylenol is safe to use during pregnancy.

CEO Brian Ballard, a key fundraiser for the president, and media group co-chair Justin Sayfie, former spokesperson for Florida gov. Jeb Bush, handle the account.