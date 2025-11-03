The Public Relations Global Network adds Rooster, a London-based agency, as its newest member for the United Kingdom. Founded in 1999, Rooster has a client list including brands in travel, property and technology. The addition builds PRGN’s presence the UK PR market, one of the largest globally, with an estimated value of £6 billion ($7.85 billion) in 2025. PRGN’s decision to bring on Rooster follows recent growth in other key markets, including the U.S., Taiwan, and Spain. “As the world gets more complex, companies need agencies that understand different markets and can help them share their stories everywhere. Rooster brings deep local knowledge and a global mindset, which is exactly what our clients need,” said PRGN president Frédéric François.

Spectrum Science launches Mo (short for Momentum), an AI-powered platform that learns based on inputs and behaviors of teams and individuals, creating a personalized, compliant and efficient experience for every engagement. Mo provides each team with a custom large language model that holds essential brand knowledge, team norms and client preferences. It ensures that teams are driving momentum for clients in real time, with instant access to curated expertise and best practices. "Mo is the future of agency collaboration—a trusted digital teammate that empowers our teams and protects our clients by harnessing tenured institutional knowledge to free up time for novel thinking from our strategic teams, and to deliver consistent high-quality work that meets each client's unique needs," said Spectrum Science president and chief commercial officer Amy Hutnick.

Kinetic Marketing Communications, a women-owned marketing communications agency and on-demand marketing talent firm, launches its Strategic Marketing AI Framework, a consulting program that provides organizations with a clear, customized path to integrate artificial intelligence into their marketing operations. The program aims to help clients align marketing and sales, unify data and reporting, and integrate systems and workflows, as well as assisting with AI-powered content creation and AI enablement and leadership. “Our framework helps marketing teams adopt AI and articulate its impact in a way the C-suite understands, connecting creativity, data and results to the bottom line,” said Kinetic founder and principal Katie Gray.