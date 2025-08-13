Anne Lines

The tech media landscape has never been more complex—or more crowded. Traditional newsrooms are shrinking, beats are expanding and more journalists are leaving established outlets to launch their own newsletters or Substacks. Add in “AI slop” flooding every inbox and feed and you’ve got a landscape where attention is scarce and credibility is gold.

For tech communicators, that makes one question more important than ever: How do you ensure your brand stands out and earns trust amid constant change?

At Matter, our Tech PR team works across the spectrum of innovation—from cybersecurity and SaaS to AI, clean tech and more—and we’re seeing clear patterns emerge. The brands winning coverage and influence today are the ones rewriting the old playbook.

Story first, product second

The days of product-driven PR are over. Reporters—and readers—are no longer swayed by speeds, feeds, or features. They want to understand impact.

The stories breaking through in tech are those that connect innovation to people, industries, or markets in relatable terms. In cybersecurity, that might mean reframing threat detection around business resilience. In clean tech, it could be showing how data drives measurable sustainability gains.

It’s a shift from “what we built” to “why it matters.” The teams that win are those who can translate complexity into clarity, emotion and consequence.

Thought leadership is the new growth engine

In a world of shrinking editorial real estate, owned and earned credibility increasingly overlap. More companies are investing in executive platforms, original data and consistent thought leadership, not just as PR collateral, but as a strategic growth driver.

Reporters and analysts alike are turning to those trusted voices for insight. The most successful brands are fueling this ecosystem with research-backed narratives, original surveys and commentary that adds real value to the conversation.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's Nov. '25 Technology PR Magazine



Even zero-click search environments reward this approach. When your content lives on reputable publications’ sites and reflects authentic expertise, it becomes what algorithms reference, not just what audiences read.

It’s no longer enough to be part of the conversation. The goal is to guide it.

Embracing alternative media: from newsrooms to newsletters

As traditional outlets consolidate, journalists are finding new ways to connect directly with their audiences. Many of the most respected voices in tech now publish independently on Substack, LinkedIn, or niche newsletters with highly engaged followings.

This shift is forcing PR teams to rethink distribution and relationship-building. The outreach playbook that once centered on trade publications now extends to credible creators, independent journalists and even B2B influencers shaping industry perception one post at a time.

We’ve seen strong results embracing this alternative media layer—where authenticity, timeliness and value often outweigh brand name recognition. It’s no longer about who prints your story, but who believes it enough to share it.

The rise of B2B influencers

A few years ago, “influencer” felt out of place in B2B Tech. Not anymore. Industry analysts, technical thought leaders and niche creators now wield massive influence in enterprise decision cycles.

Our Tech PR team has helped clients identify and engage this new breed of B2B influencers, whether that’s data scientists with a loyal LinkedIn following or analyst firms shaping category language. These relationships don’t replace traditional media; they expand the reach and credibility of your message.

It’s a more dynamic ecosystem than ever before, and success depends on knowing which voices your buyers trust and how to equip those voices with the insights they need to tell your story.

Tech PR + SEO + content = a winning combination

Today’s most effective tech PR programs have high-impact marketing and creative support—linking earned media, SEO, owned content and analytics in one feedback loop.

Data storytelling and brand journalism are central to this approach. When PR, content and SEO teams collaborate, stories can be designed to perform on multiple levels, driving awareness, boosting visibility in search and earning backlinks that reinforce domain authority.

It’s not about vanity metrics, it’s about impact. Measuring which narratives move the needle gives PR a seat at the growth table and ties credibility to conversion.

Relationships still rule in the age of AI

AI has changed how we work, but it hasn’t changed why PR works. Reporters are inundated with automated pitches that sound the same and often lack relevance. Human relationships, grounded in understanding and trust, are the only reliable filters left.

Our team continues to see that thoughtful, personalized outreach backed by genuine expertise cuts through the noise every time. The best stories come from conversations, not automation.

Credibility is currency

In a world where anyone can publish, credibility is what earns attention. Whether through data-backed storytelling, transparent executive insights, or third-party validation, the brands that win in tech are consistently building trust.

That’s why we emphasize authenticity across every channel: from the message a CEO delivers to the media, to the tone of a byline, to how a thought leadership piece aligns with real customer impact. Credibility travels fast and compounds.

Balancing technology and trust

Generative AI has lowered the barrier to content creation, but not to influence. The tech PR programs driving results today balance modern tools with timeless fundamentals: clear storytelling, real relationships and a deep understanding of audience behavior.

The next era of tech PR belongs to the teams that can bridge both worlds—those who embrace data without losing humanity, who use technology to amplify, not replace, expertise.

Because in the end, it’s not about chasing coverage. It’s about shaping conversations that build trust, move markets and deliver results that matter.

Anne Lines is General Manager of PR at Matter.