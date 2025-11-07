(L-R) Jessica Gail,

Michelle Goins

Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications brings on Jessica Gail as senior media lead. Gail was most recently senior director of media and communications for the American Trucking Association. She previously held a variety of positions on Capitol Hill, including director of communications for Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and the House’s bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. Gail has also worked as a broadcast journalist with NPR Utah and ABC4 Utah. At RH Strategic, she is supporting media strategy and execution on various accounts. The agency has also hired Michelle Goins, who has led design initiatives for healthcare and nonprofit organizations including Typenex Medical and PAWS Chicago, as a graphic designer. “Jessica brings a combination of newsroom, media savvy, and public affairs experience that will help our clients shape high-impact narratives and engage the audiences that matter most,” said RH Strategic CEO John Raffetto. “At the same time, Michelle strengthens our growing digital and creative bench with her expertise in brand design, digital marketing, and user experience.”

Katie Payne

Prime Therapeutics, which provides pharmacy benefit management, specialty and medical drug management, and state government solutions, appoints Katie Payne as chief external affairs officer, a newly created role. Payne joins Prime from the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, where she was chief public affairs officer and head of advocacy. She has also held senior communications and corporate affairs posts at Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Orchard Therapeutics. Earlier in her career, she was a senior director at APCO. At Prime, Payne will lead the company's integrated external affairs organization, bringing together public affairs, state and federal government affairs, policy insights, and corporate and client communications. "With a proven mastery of public affairs, health policy and communications, Katie will amplify what makes Prime's model different and help us broaden our relationships with health care stakeholders,” said Prime Therapeutics CEO and president Mostafa Kamal.

Jason Weaver

Thunderly promotes Jason Weaver to director of paid media. Weaver, who has been with Thunderly for four years, brings a strong background in franchise and multi-location marketing, specializing in lead generation, ad optimization, and scalable digital campaigns. He will direct Thunderly’s paid media strategy, analytics, and performance efforts across its franchise client base. “Paid media is one of the most powerful drivers of franchise growth and Jason has been instrumental in building Thunderly’s paid media division into one of the premier lead-generation teams in franchising,” said Thunderly CEO Scott White.