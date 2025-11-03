Golin launches Lighthouse 360, a service helping companies handle the human side of AI adoption. The service shifts the focus of AI implementation efforts from choosing the right technology to addressing human factors like change fatigue, uncertainty and cultural resistance. Lighthouse 360 provides a flexible, three-phase approach. PULSE measures how ready an organization is for AI transformation; PATH creates tailored roadmaps through workshops focused on people and culture; and PROPEL turns plans into action with hands-on support. Golin, which has gone from 15 percent to 95 percent employee AI adoption in under a year, has advised more than 50 organizations across consumer goods, healthcare, financial services, retail, and food and beverage industries on successful AI integration. “Lighthouse 360 brings together insights from Golin’s own AI journey, proving that when you design experiences that transform people—from anxiety to excitement, resistance to readiness, and skeptics to adopters—you create a competitive advantage others can't copy,” said Golin EVP of transformation Kris Macuslan.

PR Boutiques International adds five new members. Ascendant Branding Group in Newark, DE is a global CEO branding firm; Toronto’s Blend PR specializes in elevating lifestyle and beauty brands; Brantta Communications in Rio de Janiero is a strategic communications firm; Munich-bsed Element C offers services in strategic communications, design and digital storytelling; and Loebell Nordberg in Vienna works across industries from legal services to hospitality to retail, with a special focus on strategic and crisis communications when needed. The addition of the new members brings PRBI’s membership to 25 agencies. “Welcoming these five exceptional agencies underscores PRBI’s continued growth and evolution,” said Julia Labaton, president of PRBI and founder of RED PR. “Blend PR, Ascendant Branding Group, Brantta Communications, Element C, and Loebell Nordberg each bring deep expertise and cultural insight, expanding the value our network delivers to clients around the world.”

24 Seven, a marketing, creative and digital talent solutions firms backed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, acquires Markacy, a New York-based marketing consulting firm. Markacy’s services include omni-channel media buying, performance marketing, strategy and organizational consulting, ROI measurement and modeling, M&A marketing diligence and AI optimization. The acquisition is 24 Seven's fourth in 2025. “We have a strong shared vision of growing the marketing consulting practice to be a market leader in performance marketing, AI consulting, measurement and strategy. The organizational infrastructure 24 Seven has built will be an immediate catalyst for us," said Markacy co-founder Chris Jones.