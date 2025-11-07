Mike Waterman

Ballard Partners names former Burson managing director Mike Waterman as MD. Waterman comes to Ballard from ROKK Solutions, where he served as SVP. He has also been a VP at Levick and Zeno Group. Earlier in his career, Waterman was press secretary to former Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan. According to a post from Ballard Parnters on LinkedIn, Waterman’s “decades of professional experience bring an important focus for continued growth. His expertise—including corporate reputation, public affairs and media relations—provides our clients with first-class counsel.”

The Herald Group brings on Trace Scruggs and Evan Lukaske as VPs. Scruggs was most recently senior director of public affairs at PLUS Communications. Before that, he worked in external affairs and communications at the Edison Electric Institute. Lukaske was previously communications director for U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). He has also held senior communications and advisory roles on presidential, U.S. Senate, gubernatorial, and congressional campaigns. With these additions, The Herald Group has made over 15 hires in 2025. “We’re investing in senior talent because the demand for public affairs has never been higher,” said The Herald Group founding partner Matt Well. “Trace and Evan expand our capacity to help clients navigate complexity and win where it matters most.”

Travelier, which operates platforms for booking intercity transportation services via buses, trains and ferries in 124 countries, appoints Mario Gavira as CMO. Gavira most recently served as VP of global growth and brand at travel tech company Kiwi.com, leading its global branding, performance marketing and customer engagement strategy. In his new post, he will be responsible for Travelier’s global marketing strategy with a focus on scaling growth and advancing innovation. “Mario’s deep travel-tech experience, his proven record in scaling global brands, and his ability to apply best practices from across the industry make him the ideal leader to strengthen Travelier’s position as a global category-defining company,” said Travelier co-founder & CEO Noam Toister.