Kathy Bloomgarden

Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden is inducted into the International Communications Consultancy Organization’s Hall of Fame. The recognition, presented at organization's Global Summit on Nov.12, honors PR professionals who have made exceptional progress in leading the internationalization of the industry. Bloomgarden was cited for her “forward-thinking and longstanding commitment to integrating emerging technologies that power Ruder Finn's growth strategies and deliver measurable impact for clients.” Ruder Finn has operations across four continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Marty Schenker

The New York Financial Writers’ Association presented Bloomberg News editor-at-large Marty Schenker with its 49th Elliott V. Bell Award at the organization’s Financial Follies gala. The Elliott V. Bell Award Committee said it made the selection based on Schenker’s fairness, news judgement, ethics and people skills, demonstrated over his career at both Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. He was also cited for his ability to bridge the gap that often exists between the print and broadcast worlds. Created in 1976, the award honors journalists who have made a significant contribution to the field of financial journalism. It is named after NYFWA’s inaugural president, Elliott V. Bell. Former winners of the award include David Faber, Ellen Pollock, Andy Serwer, John McCorry, Gretchen Morgenson, James B. Stewart, Allan Sloan, Paul Steiger and Carol Loomis.

5WPR racks up five wins at the 2025 MarCom Awards. The agency earned three Platinum and two Gold distinctions across categories, celebrating outstanding work in strategic communications, public relations, and integrated marketing. Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, the MarCom Awards celebrate creativity, innovation, and excellence across the global marketing and communications industry. "These wins are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Consumer and CorpTech teams,” said 5W CEO Matthew Caiola.