Franco, a Detroit-based integrated communications agency, introduces three AI enablement service offerings designed to help marketing and communications teams navigate brand visibility challenges, optimize workflows and build AI-ready systems. Franco’s SEO/AIO Audit will analyze how brands appear in both traditional search and AI-generated results, identifying gaps between intended messaging and what AI models are surfacing. Its AI Readiness Workshop will work with marketing and communications teams to evaluate workflows, determine where AI can add value and establish clear guidelines for use. The agency also offers ongoing AI consulting, which includes implementation guidance, training and troubleshooting. “Over the past two years, we’ve taken a disciplined, informed approach to AI—investing in education, testing real applications and building frameworks before going to market,” said Franco CMO Nikki Little. “Our commitment to client care, accountability and innovation ensures these offerings are implemented effectively and ethically for our partners.”

Bolden Consulting, which partners with asset managers and financial organizations to build brand clarity, modern digital infrastructure and long-term marketing foundations, launches in Boston. The firm is led by Huang Totten, who has been chief product at financial services company Paralel since 2021, and former Brown Brothers Harriman managing director Sukesh Shetty. The firm’s launch is supported by Paralel, which will continue partnering with Bolden. Bolden will also be working with UK-based design agency O Street. The new firm’s services include brand management, web design and development, digital marketing, and SEO/GEO optimization. “Bolden was created to help financial organizations build digital foundations that last,” said Totten. “I’ve seen how transformative it can be when firms have thoughtfully designed and compliant digital infrastructure.”

The Echo Awards, a new program recognizing journalists whose work amplifies understanding of government, policy and the business of the public sector, is launched by a coalition of marketing, communications and industry organizations serving the public sector. The coalition includes W2 Communications, Focused Image, RMK Productions, Boscobel Marketing Communications, Birdsong Partners, Sage Communications, Merritt Group, REQ, Yes& Agency and Carahsoft. “The Echo Awards are about honoring the dedication, rigor, and impact of reporters who ensure that government and industry remain transparent, innovative, and responsive,” said W2 Communications principal and co-founder Evan Weisel. The call for nominations will remain open through February 13, 2026. Finalists will be determined by public voting throughout March and April, leading up to the inaugural Echo Awards Gala on June 11, 2026, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.