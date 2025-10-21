Cecelia Prewett

I’ve spent most of my career in rooms where the stakes were measured in subpoenas, stock prices or Congressional hearings. For twelve+ years at SKDK, I advised companies and law firms facing investigations, lawsuits, and reputational crossfire. Before that, I helped steer public affairs at the FTC, where every word in a statement could move markets or trigger litigation.

Now, at Actum—a firm that’s both innovative and truly global—I’m doing something different: building a practice designed for the world as it is, not the one the communications industry wishes still existed. In a recent interview I told the reporter that what attracted me to this role at Actum is the opportunity to build something uniquely different—something future-proof and focused on real outcomes for clients. That line isn’t marketing copy. It’s a manifesto. Because let’s be honest—our business has been running on muscle memory for far too long.

Too many firms are still playing the same PR song from a decade ago: draft the holding statement, leak a sympathetic story, hope the narrative calms down. But in today’s global PR world things have changed. The old playbook doesn’t just fail—it backfires.

Audiences are fractured, AI is distorting reality, and every stakeholder—from employees to regulators—has their own megaphone. You can’t manage that with talking points or a brand voice guide. You manage it with strategy and speed, always focused on results and outcomes.

The Death of Old Comms

For years, agencies and corporate teams were rewarded for volume—how many placements, how many impressions, how many clips. That’s outdated thinking. It assumes that if you’re seen everywhere and if you say it enough times, the message sticks.

It is true that messaging demands repetition. However, in 2025, repeating yourself gets you nowhere. The loudest voice is no longer the one with the biggest media buy—it’s the one that sounds most real. The future belongs to communicators—and I would submit, also social media creators—who understand and connect with people around a shared system of beliefs, not just looking at people as audiences to reach.

Look no further than Instagram and TikTok creators. One account (@silentmiddlechild) has a sister asking her brother to interpret the news—all kinds of news, from a SCOTUS ruling to the government shutdown, which he does to well over a million of followers across platforms. This simple act has evolved to the point that now the brother is being sought out for his platform, and is interviewing other people (for instance, advocates for a specific California proposition). Authenticity works.

The death of old comms means understanding that reputation isn’t about clips; it’s about trust. It’s about how fast you can interpret the emotional weather of the moment and act decisively—without losing integrity or empathy.

Outcomes Over Optics

Being “future-proof” means leaving behind the illusion that perception equals performance. It means shifting from optics to outcomes—not “How do we look right now?” but “How do we get to where we actually strengthen trust, change minds, and mitigate risk?”

An outcome isn’t a headline. It’s a case dismissed. A regulatory inquiry closed. A CEO who keeps the confidence of her board after a crisis. A company that is positioned to sell.

Those are the metrics that matter. They demand the right breed of communicator: part strategist, part legal interpreter, part behavioral scientist. The ones who can think five to ten moves ahead and stay human while doing it.

When I joined Actum I didn’t come to replicate what worked elsewhere. I came to build something uniquely different with them: a model that fuses politics with policy, law, business and reputation with a common denominator of outcomes.

The People-Centered Pivot

People-centered doesn’t mean soft. It means relentless empathy. It means understanding that in any crisis, the public might not give you the benefit of the doubt—but your employees might, your board might, your customers might, your regulators might—if you’ve invested in them as people, not as audiences.

When we counsel clients now, we don’t start with “What do you want to say?” We start with “Who’s confused or angry—and why?” This approach works. During one regulatory matter I advised on, legal wanted silence (usually the norm) while the c-suite wanted action. As a compromise, we engaged the affected community directly—one-on-one, no talking points—and reframed the issue before it metastasized. The company didn’t just survive; it regained trust faster.

The Communicator’s New Job Description

Old school communicators rely on tactics. Today’s communicator is a risk architect—the person who sees the regulatory storm before the others do, who understands the cultural backlash before marketing notices, and who has the judgment to say, “We can’t spin this—we need to fix it.”

The line between public affairs, corporate reputation, and litigation strategy has blurred into one battlefield. The practitioners who thrive will be those who know how to play all three dimensions at once. That’s why I joined Actum—it is a command center for modern influence—one that helps leaders anticipate, not just react; speak truth, not slogans; and stand taller when everyone else ducks.

The era of safe statements is over. The world is watching, and it’s not waiting for your press release.

***

Cecelia Prewett is senior managing director of public affairs at Actum, based in Washington, D.C. A former director of public affairs and senior policy advisor at the Federal Trade Commission, she was previously president of SKDK’s D.C. Public Affairs division for more than a decade. She specializes in high-stakes communications, litigation and regulatory strategy, and corporate reputation management.