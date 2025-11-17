Donna Anderson

ICR adds Donna Anderson to its governance & shareholder advisory practice as senior advisor. Anderson comes to ICR from T. Rowe Price, where she served as head of corporate governance, leading the firm’s proxy voting and engagement programs worldwide. She was previously director of research at Invesco US. At ICR, Anderson will collaborate with the entire governance & shareholder advisory team to provide strategic advice on corporate governance frameworks, board effectiveness, investor engagement, and activism defense. “Donna brings an exceptionally nuanced understanding of how active investors and portfolio managers approach governance, engagement, and voting,” said ICR global head of governance & shareholder advisory Gabriel Hasson. “That perspective, combined with our deep insight into index investors and the institutional stewardship landscape, enhances our ability to advise boards and executives with precision and authority. “

Troutman Strategies, a government affairs firm that is a subsidiary of legal firm Troutman Pepper Locke, promotes Neftali Partida, based in Houston, and Tom Tilton, based in Washington, D.C., to principal, effective Jan. 1. Partida serves as director, state affairs at the firm, providing strategic counsel and tactical guidance in the public affairs sector to corporations, NGOs, PACS and numerous federal, state, and city elected officials. As director, federal affairs, Tilton leads in the development of strategy, outreach and advocacy of client initiatives before Congress and federal agencies. “Their dedication to client service and proven leadership have made a significant impact on our firm and the clients we serve. As principals, Nef and Tom will continue to drive innovative solutions and deliver exceptional results for our clients navigating today’s complex policy landscape,” said Troutman Strategies chair Robert Willis.

Hancock Whitney, a Gulfport, MS-based financial services company, brings on Mary Elizabeth Stringer as director of government affairs, a newly created role. Stringer was most recently director of the State Association Alliance for the American Bankers Association, serving as the ABA’s liaison with 52 state banking associations. Earlier in her career, she worked in the office of Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) and led government advocacy and grassroots efforts at Advocacy Associates. At Hancock Whitney, Stringer will work to build and maintain relationships with elected officials and other key stakeholders; oversee the formation and governance of the company’s political action committee; guide policy positions and advocacy efforts; and serve as a key point of contact for elected officials. Hancock Whitney president and CEO said the bank will work with Stringer to “map a governmental affairs strategy that reinforces our commitment to good local, state and national government; good corporate governance and risk management; and good banking.”