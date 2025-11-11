Acceleration Community of Companies launches PMK Entertainment, a firm focusing on A-list talent, music, sports, premium content companies, corporate entertainment and crisis communications. PMK Entertainment will be led by CEO Cindi Berger, who will report to ACC Founder & CEO Michael Nyman. The new unit, with a 35-person team (including industry leader Alan Nierob as president) will complement ACC’s recently launched Ingenuity Group, a next-generation talent and entertainment brand consultancy. Incoming teams of personnel and clients will now align across three areas within ACC—PMK Entertainment; ACC Advisory, an in-house marketing consultancy; and DKC, which ACC acquired a majority stake in last year. “ACC’s innovative model empowers our team to do what we do best in an agile and collaborative environment, while positioning our clients prominently at the center of the cultural zeitgeist,” said Berger. “With PMK Entertainment, we are giving a nod to our shared legacy while taking a future-forward approach to entertainment and marketing.”

Sprout Social, a provider of social media management and analytics software, launches Sprout AI, an intelligence update anchored by the company’s proprietary AI Agent, Trellis. Leveraging Trellis, teams can now ask plain-language questions to query billions of data points for instant market research, competitive analysis and voice-of-customer feedback. The launch of Trellis and Sprout AI helps organizations proactively manage risk and reputation; accelerate routine work to unlock strategic capacity; and create impactful content for peak engagement. Sprout AI also now includes extensible, secure connections with leading AI providers, starting with ChatGPT. By deploying a remote Model Context Protocol server, customers can now embed social data directly into day-to-day AI workflows. “It’s like having a tireless strategist at your side, leveraging social intelligence to pull instant, clear insights to drive customer-centered campaigns and inform critical business decisions,” said Sprout Social CMO Scott Morris.

The Communications Group, a Little Rock, AR-based marketing and public relations firm specializing in B2B marketing and industrial manufacturing, releases the third edition of its annual B2B Industrial Marketing Trends Report, providing industry leaders with research-driven insights. The report looks at how top B2B brands are adapting to the biggest shifts in industrial marketing for 2026, as well as offering key strategies to reach decision-makers more effectively, digital and traditional tactics shaping the future of B2B, and real-world applications to help brands stay ahead of their competitors. “B2B leaders are under pressure to do more with less as technology reshapes how they communicate and sell their products,” said ComGroup founder and B2B specialist Dane Cowling, who is the author of the report. “Our report offers strategies for balancing innovation with authenticity and audience connection.”