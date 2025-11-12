Christine Azzolino

Trade show season is more than a flurry of booths, badges and branded tote bags. It's where brands have the opportunity to shine or fade into the background noise of the expo floor. For technology brands, especially, these events are the heartbeat of industry storytelling. They set the tone for what innovations matter, which companies are leading and how audiences will remember the moments that shape the year ahead. Trade show season is more than a flurry of booths, badges and branded tote bags; it's where brand reputations are forged in real-time. For technology brands especially, these events define who leads, who follows and which innovations truly matter.

From CES to IFA to Pepcom, what happens in those few days can echo far beyond them. From a PR perspective, trade shows aren’t just events anymore. They’re inflection points that define reputation, spark relationships and prove a brand’s staying power.

Framing the moment: your narrative shapes the narrative

The brands that stand out are not always the ones with the flashiest displays or the biggest giveaways. They're the ones with a clear point of view. Every show is a crowded marketplace of ideas, so defining your story early is essential.

What role do you want your brand to play in the broader industry conversation? Is your innovation changing how people live, work or connect? How does it fit into cultural, economic or environmental trends shaping your category?

At recent tech trade shows, the brands that tied product innovation to larger cultural shifts such as sustainability, accessibility or the responsible use of AI dominated earned coverage and social engagement. Those who focused only on specs got lost in the shuffle. The takeaway: Media and attendees are drawn to meaning, not just messaging. Your story should not stop at what’s new but instead make people care about why it matters.

A perfect example of this approach came during a recent CES, when Casio introduced its first smart outdoor watch. Rather than centering messaging solely on technical specifications, Coyne PR developed a storytelling strategy focused on real-world use cases, including how the watch seamlessly fit into everyday life, from outdoor adventures to fitness tracking to professional wear. To extend visibility beyond the show floor, the team also livestreamed the press conference, ensuring both media and consumers could experience the unveiling in real time.

By emphasizing lifestyle relevance and human connection—and pairing it with an inclusive, digital-first distribution strategy—the launch resonated with audiences and the media alike. Coverage spanned tech, lifestyle and business outlets, proving that when brands connect innovation to experience, they not only capture attention at the show but also sustain it long after the event ends.

Turning the booth into a brand experience

When the show begins, your booth becomes your stage. Every light, color and interaction tells part of your story. A good booth shows what you do. A great one shows who you are.

Think immersive demos, intentional design and storytelling moments that invite curiosity. The most memorable activations bring the brand to life in an experiential way that creates an emotional connection.

And don’t forget your digital footprint. Real-time storytelling—posting quick takeaways, Q&As or short video clips—can extend your reach far beyond the convention center.

Research shows that brands using video and live content consistently outperform static posts across social platforms. According to a 2025 LinkedIn performance benchmark report from Social Media Today, video content drives 73 percent more impressions and 52 percent more views than other post types. Similarly, Sprout Social data finds that live video on platforms like Instagram can generate double the engagement rate of traditional static posts.

In other words, motion catches attention, and in the world of trade shows, that attention often translates into stronger booth traffic, broader reach and deeper brand engagement.

Empowering your people

Even the best booth cannot shine without the right team behind it. Every representative, from your CEO to the person scanning badges, plays a role in shaping perception.

Media training helps spokespeople stay sharp under pressure and equipping your floor team with a few key messages keeps conversations consistent and confident. At Coyne PR, we often conduct pre-show training sessions that include scenario-based Q&As, quick messaging refreshers and social media dos and don’ts.

Trade shows move fast, and your people are your brand’s living, breathing press kit. The impression they leave will outlast your display graphics every time.

Staying agile and opportunistic

No matter how airtight the plan, something will surprise you. A competitor may drop big news. A journalist may stop by unannounced. A viral moment may unfold on social media within minutes.

The ability to pivot quickly is what separates good PR from great PR. Having a point person on-site to adjust messaging, chase new media opportunities or capitalize on spontaneous buzz is essential. Because in the world of trade shows, the only constant is change —and a PR pro in motion stays in motion.

Coyne PR often monitors live media trends and conversation spikes to identify openings. For instance, when a major outlet at CES 2025 shifted coverage to focus on sustainability themes mid-show, we quickly repositioned client talking points to highlight eco-minded design. The result: additional earned media placements without additional budget.

The follow-up that seals the deal

When the booths come down, the show is not over. A strong follow-up plan turns those handshakes and happy hours into headlines.

Send personalized thank-you notes, share extra assets and pitch post-show story angles that keep the coverage coming. Use what you learned in conversations on-site to tailor those pitches; if a journalist showed interest in a particular feature or trend, reference it. That level of attentiveness stands out.

Then, dig into the data: placements, impressions, social engagement and booth traffic. The metrics validate your efforts and help fine-tune your next approach. Every show should make the next one smarter.

Consider establishing a “post-show newsroom” model, where key team members debrief within 48 hours, update the media tracker and build follow-up content (such as recap videos, thought leadership articles or LinkedIn Pulse posts) that extend the narrative beyond the event itself.

The evolving trade show landscape

Trade shows are evolving as fast as the technology on display. The most successful exhibitors are leaning into smarter, more connected and more conscious approaches.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping event strategy, from predictive lead scoring to real-time analytics that identify high-value prospects and personalize follow-ups. Sustainability has become a defining element of reputation, with media and partners watching closely to see which brands are making genuine progress on environmental commitments.

Even hybrid formats are evolving, merging physical experiences with digital engagement through live-streamed panels, AR-enhanced demos and virtual press rooms. These “always-on” experiences extend the value of a booth appearance well beyond the show floor.

For PR professionals, these trends mean the work does not end when the lights dim. It’s about translating every moment, on-site or online, into lasting brand equity. Consider it your “booth-and-beyond” strategy.

Trade shows aren’t just about being seen; they’re about being remembered. The brands that treat these moments as part of their larger reputation strategy, not just a marketing line item, are the ones that keep the conversation going long after the floor closes.

And remember: In PR, the show must go on, but only after a really great post-show recap. Trade shows aren’t just marketing moments; they’re reputation moments. The brands that treat them as such don’t just show up; they stand out.

Christine Azzolino is VP at Coyne.