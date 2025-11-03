Gateway Group, a strategic corporate and financial communications advisory firm, is selected to manage investor relations program initiatives for Genasys, a company offering a comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and hardware systems. The agency will work with Genasys management to develop and deploy a comprehensive corporate communications program, including strategic counsel and planning, investor relations, refining overall company and investor messaging, and corporate positioning. Gateway will introduce the company to institutional investors, analysts, and other key contacts in the broader financial community and assist in securing invitations to select financial conferences. “They have a proven track record, industry knowledge, strong institutional relationships, and successful outcomes working with high-growth technology and communications companies,” said Genasys CEO Richard Danforth.

Stone Junction, which works with tech clients, has been appointed by Precision Micro, a photochemical etching company, to help raise its visibility in industrial markets. Stone Junction’s efforts, which will support Precision Micro’s growth ambitions across the aerospace, energy, medical, electronics and automotive sectors, will center on media relations, supported by long-form editorial and technical content. This will include a focus on emerging applications, alongside performance-critical parts in electronics and medtech. The campaign is international in scope, with all written content being translated into German, Polish and French. “Stone Junction understood what makes our work different and why it matters,” said Precision Micro marketing manager Lee Weston. “This isn’t just about generating coverage, it’s about building long-term credibility.”

Matt Maher

PhillComm Global is named agency of record for futurist Matt Maher and his firm, M7 Innovations. PhillComm Global will lead strategic communications, thought leadership positioning, and media relations for Maher and M7. The agency will amplify their influence across emerging technology, artificial intelligence, spatial computing, the internet and immersive media. Maher’s thought leadership has been featured in Forbes, Barron's, Quartz, Digiday, Adweek and Vogue. “Innovation is most powerful when it is understood—when it inspires action rather than intimidation," said Maher. “Partnering with PhillComm Global gives us the opportunity to share that message more widely.”