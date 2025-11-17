CR Wooters

SKDK brings on CR Wooters, who was most recently senior director and head of federal affairs at Uber, as a principal in the agency’s public affairs practice.

At Uber, Wooters directed all executive engagement in Washington. He previously founded FIO360, a boutique public affairs consultancy advising Fortune 500 companies on strategy, crisis management, policy and coalition building.

Wooters has also served as a principal at Mehlman Consulting and chief of staff to Rep. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD).

“CR is a trusted advisor with deep expertise in the technology industry and firsthand insight into the complex challenges facing today's c-suite,” said SKDK chief executive officer Doug Thornell.