Tina Madon

Prudential Financial names Tina Madon global head of investor relations, effective Dec. 1.

Madon, who most recently headed IR at Lincoln Financial, has also held senior financial PR jobs at Focus Financial Partners, Arbor Advisory Group, Och-Ziff Capital Management and Merrill Lynch.

Earlier in her career, she was an investment banker at Lehman Brothers.

At Prudential, Madon will lead Prudential’s engagement with the investor community.

“Tina is a seasoned investor relations leader and innovator, with a strong track record for engaging investors in ways that foster greater understanding, clarity and appreciation for strategy and performance,” said Prudential Financial EVP and CFO Yanela Frias.