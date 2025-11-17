Eileen Hanson

The Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board names Eileen Hanson CMO. Most recently, Hanson was VP, marketing at Vantage Group, which focuses on airport and transportation investment, development, management and advisory services. She has also served as SVP, commercial strategy at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, where she oversaw corporate and field marketing for major airports and retail destinations, and VP, marketing strategy and communications at Hilton Worldwide. “Her proven success in building world-class brands, cultivating meaningful partnerships, and delivering innovative marketing strategies makes her uniquely qualified to help elevate LA's global presence as a premier destination for leisure travel, meetings & conventions, and major events,” said Los Angeles Tourism president and CEO Adam Burke.

Violet PR appoints Dan Johnson as account director. Johnson comes to Violet PR from R&J Strategic Communications, where he led its B2B and commercial real estate practice. Prior to R&J Strategic Communications, he held roles with Weichert Realtors, L&M Healthcare Communications, the U.S. House of Representatives and Kessler PR Group. At Violet PR, Johnson will lead strategic communications programs for the agency's roster of clients in economic development, commercial real estate, architecture and engineering. "Dan's depth of commercial real estate experience and his ability to tell stories that connect business goals to broader community outcomes make him an ideal fit for Violet PR's mission," said Violet PR president and founder April Mason.

Avenue Z promotes Rachael Zahn to chief brand officer and Tina Fleming to VP of AI strategy. Zahn was most recently SVP of strategic marketing at the firm. She was previously global VP, marketing and research at Investis Digital. In her new post, Zahn will lead Avenue Z's brand, positioning, and culture. Fleming previously served as Avenue Z’s senior director of AI optimization. She serves as Avenue Z's strategic advisor on AI implementation and leads the internal AI Council. “From the start, Rachael Zahn has helped shape the Avenue Z brand with clarity and conviction, while Tina’s leadership in AI has accelerated our position at the forefront of innovation,” said Avenue Z CEO Jeffrey Herzog.