Meyocks launches Meyocks Research + Insights, a specialized marketing research firm that will provide custom and off-the-shelf research solutions designed to help organizations uncover actionable insights and make smarter business decisions. The new firm, led by Meyocks VP of digital delivery Beth Ann Boyd and senior market research strategist Whitney Hayes, aims to simplify data by translating information into insights that are practical, actionable and built for real-world decisions. Its Rapid Research option provides ready-to-run, pre-packaged surveys that deliver affordable insights starting at $6,000 within just two to three weeks. Custom Research includes tailored studies built around specific business questions in areas such as consumer behavior, brand health, product and package design, marketing and creative, and employer branding. “We're bringing an innovative research approach that uncovers reliable, actionable insights for clients and drives growth for brands from across all industries,” said Meyocks president and CEO Kelly Ferguson.

Crosby Montage Partners, a Small Business Administration-approved Mentor-Protégé joint venture between Crosby Marketing Communications and Montage Marketing Group, is awarded a GSA Multiple Award Schedule contract. The award expands the venture’s ability to deliver integrated communications, outreach, digital transformation and AI/technology solutions through a simplified procurement mechanism. With a combined staff of more than 140 professionals, the joint venture is certified as an 8(a), Woman-Owned Small Business, and Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business. Its member firms have supported communications initiatives across such federal agencies as the Department of War, Department of Homeland Security, Social Security Administration and Transportation Security Administration. “This GSA award reflects our continued commitment to meeting rapidly evolving needs of federal agencies with the flexibility, expertise and speed of execution they require,” said Montage Marketing Group CEO Mercedita Roxas-Murray.

Publicity For Good, a Nashville-based firm that works with purpose-driven brands, is giving away a year of public relations services, valued at $100,000. The initiative, which will support one growing mission-driven business, honors National Entrepreneurship Month, and is a continuation of the agency's mission to amplify brands that lead with impact. Businesses or brands that have active operations in the United States can register to win the services through Dec. 15 (11:59 PM EST). The winner will be announced Dec. 23. Entrants can increase their chances of winning by completing bonus activities such as following Publicity For Good on social media, referring friends and sharing the giveaway link. "We know how hard it is to grow a business rooted in purpose,” said Publicity for Good founder and CEO Heather Holmes. “Our goal is to help one deserving brand tell its story, expand its reach, and make a bigger difference.”