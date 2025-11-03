Trevelino/Keller adds Kreate, the designer, manufacturer and distributor of HDX and Husky storage products, to its client roster. In addition to Kreate, Trevelino/Keller will also support CEO Nickolas Reinhart, The Reinhart Foundation and Nickolas Asset Management, whose portfolio of companies includes Kreate. The agency’s scope of work includes securing consistent and impactful media coverage and thought leadership opportunities, as well as managing lead generation. “We chose Trevelino/Keller for their deep expertise in building brand awareness and driving measurable growth,” said Reinhart. “Their strategic approach and creative energy align perfectly with our vision to bring high-performing, reliable solutions to more households.”

Elle Communications, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is named agency of record for NET Recovery, makers of an FDA-cleared neurostimulation device designed to reduce opioid and stimulant use. Elle’s scope of work for the client includes PR and media relations, thought leadership development for executives, funding and investor-facing announcement strategy, and integrated storytelling campaigns designed to accelerate adoption and cultural change. A peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry found that NET Recovery's the NET Device has the potential to significantly reduce both opioid and stimulant use following treatment. The release of these findings coincides with the company's national launch of a treatment program, which expands access to evidence-based, non-pharmacological support across the U.S.

JOTO PR Disruptors signs up to help raise public awareness of Wisner Baum, a Los Angeles-based plaintiff law firm that has taken on companies in the pharmaceutical and environmental sectors, as well handling product liability litigation. The agency’s efforts are aimed at amplifying Wisner Baum’s leadership and shaping public opinion on corporate responsibility, spotlighting cases such as the firm’s recent lawsuit against pharmaceutical giants for allegedly concealing breast cancer risks linked to major drugs. “Wisner Baum doesn’t just represent clients—they represent systemic justice,” said JOTO PR Disruptors CEO Karla Jo Helms. “Our mission is to make sure their voice, integrity, and impact are recognized by those that they protect.”