Micah Ketchel

Micah Ketchel, former chief of staff to Florida Congressman and now UN ambassador Michael Waltz, has joined Ballard Partners in its DC office.

He will helm the firm’s newly created critical minerals practice, counseling clients on supply chain security and regulatory matters pertaining to the energy transition.

Ketchel also served in the second Trump White House as a special advisor to the National Security Council.

CEO Brian Ballard called the global competition for critical minerals one of the most defining national security and economic challenges of our time. “Micah’s unique experience navigating complex issues at the White House, State Department, and on Capitol Hill makes him the ideal leader for this crucial new practice,” he said.

Earlier in his career, Ketchel served as counsel and policy advisor to Congressman Jeff Miller (R-FL) and the House Veterans Affairs Committee, and held leadership roles at the Republican State Leadership Committee and the Republican Attorneys General Association.