Collected Strategies handles Exact Sciences as the cancer screening company is acquired by Abbott in a deal with an enterprise value of $23B.

Exact Sciences' offerings include Cologuard, non-invasive colorectal cancer screening option; and Oncotype DX, test for early-stage breast cancer.

The transaction makes Abbott, which will assume $1.8B in Exact Sciences’ net debt, a leader in the fast-growing $60B US cancer screening market, which is expected to rise due to population growth and the graying of America.

Abbott CEO Robert Ford said Exact Sciences’ “innovation, strong brand and customer-focused execution are unrivaled in the cancer diagnostics space.”

Madison, WI-based Exact Sciences is expected to generate more than $3B in revenues this year.

CEO Kevin Conroy will remain in an advisory role to support the transition into Abbott. "Together with Abbott, we can reach more patients, advance earlier detection, and deliver answers that change lives,” he said.

Collected Strategies has founding partner Jim Golden and managing director Tali Epstein representing Exact Sciences.