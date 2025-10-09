Continental Strategy, which has close ties with the Trump administration, has registered Geneva-based Rolex as a client for services regarding the tariffs on watch imports.

Trump this month agreed to slash the 39 percent tariff that he imposed on Swiss imports to 15 percent on the Alpine Nation’s promise to invest $200B in the US.

That move followed a Nov. 4 Oval Office meeting between Trump and a delegation of Swiss business leaders, including Rolex CEO Jean Frederic Dufour.

Trump received a Rolex gold “Datejust” desk clock, which the company produces as a collector’s item and is worth tens of thousands of dollars, according to the BBC.

Continental founder Carlos Trujillo, who served in the first Trump administration as ambassador to the Organization of American States, leads the three-person Rolex team.

He’s joined by partner Alex Garcia, a former political director for Trump’s campaign in battleground states, and VP Paul Calkins.

Breitling, a Rolex competitor, works with Trump-connected Ballard Partners on tariffs and trade matters.