TrizCom Public Relations receives the 2025 PRSA Dallas Pegasus Award Best of Show and the Pegasus Award for Events and Observances for its work on the Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas/Fort Worth Grand Opening. The Pegasus Awards program honors excellence in public relations, communications and marketing across North Texas. The agency previously earned Best of Show in 2017 for its “Heroes for Children” campaign and in 2023 for The Peppa Pig Theme Park Groundbreaking. A National Certified Women-Owned Business, TrizCom PR works with clients across such industries as health care, lifestyle, B2B, nonprofit, sports, food and beverage, technology, entertainment and events.

Violet PR is recognized with two Pyramid Awards from the Public Relations Society of America’s New Jersey Chapter, which honor excellence in public relations and communications throughout the state. The campaigns for several New Jersey-based entities, including Invest Newark, Newark Alliance and The Connell Company, helped elevate stories of business reinvention and inclusive economic growth in the Garden State. The agency's work with Invest Newark and Newark Alliance, two local economic development organizations, helped position the city as a model for inclusive urban revival. For The Connell Company, a Union County-based real estate firm, Violet PR helped introduce "The Park at Berkeley Heights" as New Jersey's first-ever "work resort." Invest Newark chief business development officer and director of marketing Emily Manz said that “Violet PR helped us shape our messages and disseminate narratives that better match the positive work we see every day here on the ground."

LDWW founding partner and president Ken Luce is named PR Professional of the Year by the Public Relations Society of America Dallas chapter. The award goes to local professionals who have made significant contributions to the industry and their own organizations. Luce has also been named by D Magazine to its 2026 D CEO Dallas 500, which recognizes the most powerful business leaders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and was cited by the Dallas Business Journal 2025 C-Suite Leaders Award. In addition, LDWW partner Erica Rockenstein-Herring, who leads the agency’s social and digital programs was honored at the recent Woman of the Year gala in Oklahoma City sponsored by the Journal Record.