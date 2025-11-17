Ibby Hussain

Method Communications brings on Ibby Hussain as an SVP in the agency’s New York office to lead its financial services and fintech practice. Hussain joins Method from Vested, where he most recently served as VP, brand and advertising. He has led integrated communications strategies for more than 50 fintechs and financial institutions including Bloomberg, Citadel, Grayscale, Investopedia and VanEck. "Ibby's track record simplifying complex financial narratives for both Fortune 500 financial institutions and high-growth fintechs makes him the ideal leader to build this practice,” said Method CEO David Parkinson. “His experience driving PR and marketing campaigns aligns with how we approach building specialized expertise.” Method has also hired Lindsay Hart, who was previously a VP at Nectar Communications, as VP at the firm.

Kathryn Weismantel

IKS Health, which provides care enablement solutions for clinicians, staff and patients, hires Kathryn Weismantel as CMO. Weismantel joins the company from management consulting firm Oliver Wyman, where she most recently served as Americas head of marketing, helping the firm deepen its position as a trusted advisor, as well as leading marketing for its health & life sciences practice. At IKS Health, she will be responsible for shaping and executing a comprehensive marketing strategy to elevate brand visibility, strengthen industry relationships and support the company’s continued growth trajectory. “We are incredibly excited for the insight, creativity, and strategic leadership Kathryn brings as we continue to accelerate our growth,” said IKS Health founder and global CEO Sachin Gupta.

Christina Speck

Sage Growth Partners, a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, brings on Christina Speck as its first chief solutions and AI officer. Speck was most recently a strategy and engagement consultant for Amazon One Medical. She previously held executive and digital leadership roles with Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Optum Health, UnitedHealthcare Group, CVS/Aetna, Hasbro and DuPont. In her new role, Speck will define Sage’s AI roadmap to enhance marketing, analytics and client solutions while developing AI-enabled workflows, tools and platforms. “Her global experience, reputation, insight and leadership ability immediately elevate our team, our national presence and our service offerings,” said Sage Growth Partners CEO Dan D’Orazio.