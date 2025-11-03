Joe Smith, a brand consultancy that is part of Padilla, comes on board as brand partner for the Science Museum of Virginia. The agency will leverage a research-grounded approach to create a refreshed brand strategy and visual identity for the Science Museum. The efforts will focus on elevating how the museum communicates its purpose and building momentum as it plans for the next era of community impact. As it prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2027, the museum is looking to both reflect on the past and reimagine how science can spark curiosity, engage communities and foster discovery across Virginia and beyond. “The Joe Smith team understands that brand is rooted in storytelling,” said Science Museum chief wonder officer Rich Conti. “We’re excited to work with the team to evolve our brand to propel us forward.”

Christie & Co is named agency of record for the LASCO Lightning Weeder, which uses an electric discharge system to facilitate weed control while ensuring zero damage to crops. The agency will lead national strategic communications, brand development and market education initiatives aimed at helping growers, distributors and policymakers understand the benefits and applications of LASCO’s electric weed control. The LASCO Lightning Weeder’s technology is designed for row crops, orchards, vineyards and regenerative operations that prioritize healthier soils and reduced dependency on herbicides. Christie & Co has a long history of supporting pioneers in regenerative agriculture, natural products and health-oriented technologies through research-based storytelling, brand strategy, media relations and market education.

Merlot Marketing lands American Outdoor Grill, a division of RH Peterson and manufacturer of outdoor cooking appliances. The agency will work to elevate awareness of AOG’s American-made craftsmanship, strengthen its competitive positioning, and deepen consumer and trade engagement across the outdoor-living market. Merlot will develop and distribute Digitally Integrated News Releases, manage tradeshow media outreach, and provide ongoing creative consultation across AOG's web, catalog, video, and tradeshow materials. These efforts will set the stage for AOG's showing at the 2026 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Orlando, FL. “Merlot's proven expertise in the home and building products industry, along with their ability to capture both the heart and mind of the consumer, makes them the ideal partner to help share AOG's story of craftsmanship, connection, and confidence," said RH Peterson VP of marketing Amy Bortz.