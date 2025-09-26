Tom Graves

Former Georgia Republican Congressman Tom Graves is representing the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, positioning the country as a reliable partner with the US.

His Ervin Graves Strategy Group is to provide Pakistan’s DC embassy with recommendations to bolster US ties via various diplomatic, economic and security-related initiatives.

The firm will highlight Pakistan’s robust rare earth mineral deposits, showcase its contributions to regional and global security, and promote direct investment and tourism.

US/Pakistan relations have improved under Donald Trump, who hosted prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir at the White House in September.

Pakistan nominated Trump for a Nobel Prize for brokering a peace deal with India to end a border skirmish in May. India has denied that Trump played any role in ending the conflict.

EGSG's contract, which become effective Oct. 1, runs for three months and is worth $75K.