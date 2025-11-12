Ogilvy launches CultureCurrent, a social-first earned media offering that integrates cutting-edge technology with human cultural intuition to listen, identify, activate and amplify brand stories. Through a four-step methodology—SIGNAL, SENSE, SPARK and SCALE—the offering is designed to distinguish a fleeting fad from an enduring trend, and curate opportunities from which a brand can strategically connect and drive the conversation. CultureCurrent is powered by the proprietary AI technology of WPP Open in addition to the integration of Ogilvy’s 2,000+ PR, Influence and social experts with creative strategy and execution. “It’s no longer enough for brands to simply keep up with what people are doing—they need to be on time with cultural phenomena and participate in topical conversations in a way that is authentic, visible, and value-adding,” said Julianna Richter, global CEO, Ogilvy PR, Social & Influence. “With CultureCurrent, we're not just observing culture; we're actively shaping it with our clients—and fostering deeper connections and credibility in the process.”

Forward Global, a risk and reputation management advisory firm with offices in Paris, Brussels, London, Washington D.C., New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Abidjan, is launching a subsidiary in Abu Dhabi. Forward Global Abu Dhabi will offer services including crisis and disputes advisory, public relations and government affairs, regulatory and geopolitical risk matters, digital reputation and thought leadership, as well as investigations and due diligence expertise. The Abu Dhabi launch follows the companyʼs partnership with Ballard Partners. “Having operated in the region for many years, Forward Global is now reinforcing its presence through the creation of a dedicated regional hub,” said Forward Global Partner Jean Tillinac, who will lead the Abu Dhabi subsidiary. “From Abu Dhabi, we will connect the Gulf, the Middle East, Africa, and the West, leveraging the UAEʼs strategic position to further anchor the Forward Global brand in the GCC.ˮ

Lyons Broadcast PR marks its 20th anniversary with the introduction of new virtual production technology, enhanced media outreach tools, and integrated broadcast-digital strategies. In addition to offering Satellite Media Tour services, the agency provides a full range of broadcast and video production solutions, including radio media tours; podcast series creation and distribution; full-service video production; public service announcement campaigns; and ongoing broadcast pitching, strategy, and media training. “Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen the technology behind Satellite Media Tours evolve and improve, but our mission remains the same—to produce compelling, results-driven SMTs,” said Lyons Broadcast PR founder and president Dan Lyons.