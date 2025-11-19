Sarah Feldman

Sarah Feldman, who was chief spokesperson for Montana Democratic Senator Jon Tester, has joined Signal Group as senior VP.

She helped craft Tester's messaging through the Trump impeachments, COVID-19 pandemic and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. Feldman led communications strategy on matters such as veterans affairs, tribal issues, conservation, public lands, defense and energy.

Feldman also served in the office of Democratic Senators Dianne Feinstein (CA) and Claire McCaskill (MO).

Signal Group president Chelsea Koski said Feldman brings battle-tested communications, crisis and political expertise to her firm. “In particular, Sarah’s experience leading communications strategy for red-state Capitol Hill offices and competitive Senate races is a testament to her across-the-board modern media skills, which can help our clients build bridges and achieve results,” she said.