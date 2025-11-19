Debra Kroszner

The Ford Foundation appoints Debra Kroszner as VP and chief external affairs officer, effective in January. Kroszner comes to the Ford Foundation from Yale Law School where she served in a dual role as chief of staff and chief communications officer. At Yale, Kroszner advised the dean and leadership team on institutional strategy, media relations and public affairs and led interdepartmental initiatives to advance the mission of the school. She has also served as associate director of communications at SeriousFun Children’s Network, formerly the Association of Hole in the Wall Camps founded by Paul Newman. "Her strategic thinking and experience working in complex environments will be of immense value to the foundation as we navigate the future," said Ford Foundation president Heather Gerken.

Katelyn Driscoll

Praytell promotes Katelyn Driscoll to president. Driscoll has been with Praytell since 2018, most recently serving as EVP. In 2020, she launched Praytell’s first-ever practice group, managing a portfolio of clients within beauty, health and wellness. Before joining Praytell, Driscoll was a director at Citizen Relations. As president, she will oversee Praytell’s client portfolio, growth strategy and talent development. “Katelyn is the rare leader who pairs vision with execution — she makes you believe anything is possible and then builds the plan to make it happen,” said Praytell CEO Beth Cleveland. “She’s a trusted leader, a respected industry voice, and a driving force in our future.”

Navy Federal Credit Union hires Carrie Hunt as SVP of partnerships and government affairs. Hunt was most recently chief advocacy officer at America's Credit Unions and she has served as EVP of government affairs and general counsel at the National Association of Federally Insured Credit Unions. In her new position, Hunt will lead initiatives to strengthen Navy Federal’s commitment to serving the military community and foster strategic relationships to advance the credit union’s mission. “Carrie’s deep understanding of the financial landscape and her passion for serving those who serve our country make her an outstanding addition to our team,” said Captain Keith Hoskins, USN (Retired), EVP of Military Affairs and Strategic Partnerships.