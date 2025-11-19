The Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System is looking for a media relations firm to enhance its public profile, manage press outreach and support strategic communications initiatives.
Iowa Public Pension Fund Offers Media Relations Work
Mon., Nov. 24, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
