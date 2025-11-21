Karen Flaherty

Spectrum Science appoints Karen Flaherty as CFO. Flaherty comes to Spectrum from Elligo Health Research, where she had been CFO since 2017. She previously led finance for PlantStrong, a lifestyle and consumer products brand. At Spectrum, Flaherty will oversee all aspects of financial strategy and operations, including budgeting, planning, accounting and compliance .“As we continue to scale and expand our impact across the life science industry, having a strong financial leader who can think strategically about growth eandnablement is essential,” said Spectrum Science president and chief commercial officer Amy Hutnik, who added that Flaherty “is already making an immediate impact as momentum continues to build in our business.”

VJ Carbone

MUBI, a streaming service, production company and film distributor, names VJ Carbone VP of communications in the U.S., according to a report in Variety. Carbone joins MUBI from Amazon MGM Studios, where he was a publicity consultant. He previously managed publicity for foreign language films at Netflix and was VP, publicity at Focus Features. At MUBI, Carbone will oversee publicity for the company’s U.S. film campaigns and expanding U.S. presence, based in the company, based in the company’s New York office. “His experience, reputation, and passion for cinema make him an excellent addition to our team at a moment when supporting strong independent storytelling matters more than ever,” said MUBI SVP of communications Sophie Rhatigan.

Adrea Turner

Georgetown University names Adrea Turner VP for government relations and community engagement, effective Jan. 5. Turner was most recently chief of staff in the office of the DC deputy mayor’s office for planning and economic development. She has also served as chief of staff at Urban Institute and director of strategic initiatives for the Greater Baltimore Committee. In her new role, Turner will lead the university’s engagement with the federal government, DC government and local community stakeholders. She will also help support relationships with other corporate, nonprofit partners and international partners. “Adrea has been a wonderful partner to work with from the mayor’s office, and we are excited for her to lead the team working to facilitate our engagement with the federal government and the city of Washington, DC, and its people,” said Joseph Ferrara, SVP for strategic engagement and senior advisor to the president at Georgetown.