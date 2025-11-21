Jeroen Rigole

Jeroen Rigole has joined FTI Consulting’s strategic communications offering as managing director in its Brussels office.

In his more than 20-year communications career, Rigole has handled corporate reputation, crisis PR, thought leadership and change management matters.

In a nearly six-year run at Team Lewis, Rigole led its operations in Germany, France and Belgium.

Earlier, he worked at Goodyear as director of brand communications for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, and was head of Europe campaigns for Samsung Electronics.

He joins FTI from the managing director slot at OVAL, a European creative agency.

Rigole will help FTI handle the “significant client demand for corporate affairs expertise in areas that have an impact on resilience, reputation and ultimately the growth of the organization,” according to Hans Hack, head of the Brussels’ stratcom unit.

Rigole is to focus largely on the technology, transportation and telecommunications sectors.