Ways Marketing Solutions, a Riyadh-based marketing and communications group, teams up with former Hill & Knowlton managing director for corporate affairs James Drewer and Mike Mathieson, founder and former CEO of creative agency Cake, to launch Ways Global Communications. Headquartered jointly in London and Riyadh, WGC provides corporate PR, reputation advisory, executive training and coaching. The firm specializes in working with Saudi and Gulf clients to build global reach and credibility, while helping Western companies to position themselves effectively in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf. “As Saudi organisations expand internationally, the demand for world-class communications and reputation management is accelerating. Ways Global Communications enables us to partner with trusted, senior experts in London to help businesses on both sides build lasting impact," said Ways Marketing Solutions chairman Abdullah Al Kassem.

UNICEPTA, a media intelligence provider within Stagwell’s The Marketing Cloud, launches an integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot. The move is intended to make UNICEPTA’s reputation and media intelligence capabilities directly accessible within Copilot, allowing communications and reputation leaders to access, analyze and act on real-time insights without leaving their core Microsoft environment. Access can be configured for specific user groups, and the agent can be embedded directly within Teams, Word, or PowerPoint. Through the integration, UNICEPTA’s AI Agent connects securely to its proprietary, LLM-powered data layer via Microsoft connectors within the client’s environment. Clients maintain control over how the integration between the agent and connector is deployed across their organization—no information is shared with Microsoft. “This integration enables communicators to move from static reporting to real-time, AI-powered reputation management — right where their work happens,” said Microsoft 365 Copilot director of product management Chantrelle Nielsen.

Mike DuHaime

MAD Global CEO Mike DuHaime has been named to New Jersey Governor-Elect Mikie Sherrill’s transition team. DuHaime will be part of the Making Energy More Affordable and Reliable policy action team. Action teams work with stakeholders and meet regularly to make recommendations to the incoming administration about how to make New Jersey more affordable. Making energy more affordable is one of the Governor-elect’s top priorities. MAD Global, a bipartisan public affairs firm with national, state and local experience, works in sectors including politics, press, public affairs and winning competitive campaigns.