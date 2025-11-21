Vanessa Sussman

TDI, a global strategic advisory and risk intelligence firm, appoints Vanessa Sussman as managing director and CMO. Sussman comes to TDI from the Eurasia Group, where she was chief marketing and communications officer. She was previously head of communications, private markets at Nuveen and VP, global marketing and communications at Morningstar. In her new position, Sussman will lead TDI’s global brand strategy, with a focus on raising its visibility among key audiences and aligning marketing with commercial priorities. "Her ability to distill complex issues into clear, compelling narratives will be essential as we grow and continue to help clients navigate an increasingly challenging geopolitical and regulatory landscape," said TDI chief executive officer Jay Truesdale.

HS Chung

Burson promotes HS Chung to CEO, Asia-Pacific, effective Dec. 1. Chung previously led the agency’s business in North Asia-Pacific across China, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea. She will now also oversee Burson’s business in Australia & New Zealand, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. She remains based in Seoul, Korea. Before joining Burson in 2025, Chung served as president, Asia at Hill+Knowlton Strategies. She was the founder of Synergy Communications in January 2000, which became part of Hill & Knowlton in 2002. “She is a trusted and sought after CEO and C-suite advisor, a business builder, a talent advocate and an operational maven,” said Burson global CEO Corey duBrowa. “These skills, together with her deep understanding of the cultural nuances across and between the markets, will enable Burson to continue delivering exceptional results for our clients.”

Shari Ajayi

Saatva, an e-commerce company that specializes in luxury mattresses, promotes Shari Ajayi to VP of public relations. Ajayi has been with Saatva since 2020, most recently serving as director of public relations. Before that, she held key marketing and communications roles in the luxury home and design space, representing brands such as The Rug Company, Frette and B&B Italia. In her expanded role, she oversees all media relations and special events, including the communications efforts supporting Saatva’s sponsorship as Official Mattress and Restorative Sleep Provider for Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.