ICR handles communications for Enhanced Ltd, which plans to run Olympic-type competition with athletes using performance-enhancing drugs, as it goes public in a SPAC deal valued at $1.2B via a merger with A Paradise Acquisition Corp. of Hong Kong.

The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place at Resorts World in Las Vegas over the 2026 Memorial Day Weekend with athletes competing for million-dollar prizes.

An integrated marketing campaign to generate buzz about the event will kick off in December. It will amplify the brand via athletic storytelling, entertainment and educational content.

Participants in the Enhanced Games will compete while using enhancements under strict clinical and medical supervision. Athletes have full autonomy and choice as to whether they would like to participate enhanced or not.

Beyond the Enhanced Games, the company is developing a comprehensive tele-health and direct-to-consumer business focused on performance medicine products.

The aim is to democratize access to performance enhancement tools and protocols, allowing consumers to "Live Enhanced" through scientifically backed products and services. The unit will launch during the first-quarter of next year.

Enhanced’s management team includes chief brand officer Alex Lopez, who was president & global chief creative officer at McCann Worldgroup.

He’s joined by CCO Chris Jones, former head of communications & public affairs at FanDuel and CCO at Interpublic’s IPG Mediabrands.