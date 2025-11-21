Ziad Ojakli

TikTok, which is working to complete a deal separating its U.S. assets from parent ByteDance, names Ziad Ojakli head of public policy for the Americas, effective Dec. 1. Ziad joins TikTok from Boeing, where he served as EVP, government operations. His previous positions include managing partner and SVP at SoftBank Group, group VP at Ford Motor Company, and chief liaison to the U.S Senate for President George W. Bush. Michael Beckerman, who is currently TikTok’s public policy chief, is planning to leave his position and move into a global advisory role.

Heather Crowell

PPR Capital Management, a private equity real estate investment firm, brings on Gregory EVP Heather Crowell as CMO. At Gregory, Crowell guided publicly traded and private companies through transformational initiatives, developed investor engagement strategies, and built marketing and communications teams. She was previously an EVP at real estate company PREIT where she led all marketing and communications activities. In this strategic role, Crowell will lead PPR's efforts to strengthen its market positioning and expand awareness of its differentiated investment platform. “Her background in real estate, deep understanding of investor dynamics, and proven track record in enhancing visibility across multiple channels will be instrumental as we scale PPR's fundraising engine and broaden our audience of accredited investors and institutional partners," said PPR Capital Management CEO Steve Mayer.’’

Steve Blackford

PrivacyHawk, a consumer AI super-agent for personal data protection and automated privacy management, appoints Steve Blackford as CMO. Blackford was most recently senior director, customer acquisition at cyber safety company LifeLock. At PrivacyHawk, he will lead all brand, growth and customer-engagement efforts. “His experience in scaling modern consumer-businesses and deep understanding of the privacy landscape will be instrumental as we rapidly expand our mission to give people control over their data,” said PrivacyHawk CEO Aaron Mendes.