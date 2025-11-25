McKinney wants proposals to promote its “Better Together Initiative,” which is designed to address the issue of homelessness in the Texas city.
McKinney Wants to Promote Homelessness Initiative
Mon., Dec. 1, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
AR Dept. of Finance Wants to Hype New App
Tue., Dec. 2, 2025
|•
CA Judicial Council Looks for PR Boost
Wed., Nov. 26, 2025
|•
Sullivan County, TN Seeks Tourism Marketing Support
Wed., Nov. 26, 2025
|•
San Antonio Housing Trust Shops for PR
Tue., Nov. 25, 2025
|•
Salem, Mass Seeks Destination Marketing Organization
Tue., Nov. 25, 2025