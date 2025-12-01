Caitlin Allen

Caitlin Allen, who was most recently head of global markets and CEO communications at eBay, is joining on-demand pay platform and financial wellness solution Daily Pay as chief brand and communications officer.

Before joining eBay in 2018, Allen was EVP and global client relationship manager at Edelman. She has also served as an account supervisor at Weber Shandwick.

In her new role, Allen will oversee brand marketing, communications, social media, and creative. Her appointment rounds out the company's executive leadership team under Daily Pay CEO Nelson Chai.

"Caitlin's proven track record of building and elevating brands through strategic communications will be a great asset to our business," said Chai. “She brings a deep understanding of how to build trust, differentiate a brand, and crystalize a vision.”