Amy Feng

Amy Feng, who has more than 25 years of financial and strategic communications experience has returned to H/Advisors Abernathy as a managing director.

She spent the last two years as a senior advisor at the Edelman Smithfield financial PR shop.

Feng departed The Abernathy MacGregor Group in 2016 after a nearly nine-year run as executive VP.

She left AMG for a managing director job at Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher, and head of IR post at Shopify.

During her career, Feng has handled communications around mergers & acquisitions, IPOs, shareholder activism, executive transitions, IR and litigation.

Tom Johnson, CEO at H/Advisors Abernathy, said Feng’s return “further strengthens our commitment to support our clients by offering a deep bench of experienced counselors able to navigate today’s unpredictable geopolitical and market environment.”

She is based in Houston.