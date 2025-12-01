Monica Jiménez Gonzaléz

ICR adds Mónica Jiménez González to its governance and shareholder advisory practice as principal for Latin America, based in Bogotá, Colombia. González previously served as chief strategy, sustainability and legal officer at energy company GeoPark. She has also served as VP of corporate affairs and general secretary at Ecopetrol S.A. At ICR, González will lead the agency’s presence in Latin America, overseeing market development and supporting client engagement across all the firm’s services. She will collaborate with ICR’s global team to strengthen the firm’s capabilities across governance, sustainability integration and investor engagement for public and private companies operating globally, with a particular focus on Latin America. “Her perspective, rooted in decades of board-level experience across Latin America, enhances our ability to advise companies on the evolving expectations of global investors,” said ICR global head of governance and shareholder advisory Gabriel Hasson.

Lisa Nash

Channel 4, a UK broadcaster that is publicly owned but commercially funded, appoints Lisa Nash as director of brand & content marketing, effective in the new year. Nash comes to Channel 4 from online food delivery service Deliveroo, where she was global brand director. She has also served as senior global brand director at Lego and head of integrated media and communications at Coty. At Channel 4, Nash will oversee all brand and content marketing activity, collaborating with the 4creative leadership team, 4Studio and Commissioning teams. “Her experience in digital-first businesses will help power our journey to becoming a public service streamer whilst maintaining focus on driving a culture of creative excellence,” said Channel 4 CMO Katie Jackson.

Joyce Kim

Proofpoint, a cybersecurity and compliance company, appoints Joyce Kim as CMO. Kim most recently served as CMO at Zscaler, overseeing global marketing and communications. She has also held CMO roles at Twilio and Genesys. In her new role, Kim is tasked with shaping Proofpoint’s global marketing and communications strategy, as well as amplifying the company’s brand, go-to-market execution, and demand acceleration initiatives worldwide. "With a proven track record of scaling global marketing engines and a deep understanding of the C-suite buyer, Joyce’s experience and leadership will be key to building our brand and momentum,” said Proofpoint CEO Sumit Dhawan.