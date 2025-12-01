Walter Pritchard

Walter Pritchard has joined Fiserv, provider of payments and financial tech company, as senior VP and head of investor relations.

He joins the Milwaukee-headquartered company from Palo Alto Networks, where Pritchard was senior VP of IR and corporate development in charge of external investor messaging and strategic finance to support growth.

Earlier, he worked as managing director at Citi and Cowen & Co., covering the software and broader technology sector.

Fiserv CFO Paul Todd said Prichard has “a deep expertise in understanding market dynamics and communicating with investors and analysts.”

The company earned $792M on $5.3B Q3 revenues. That financial result did not impress CEO Mike Lyons. “Our current performance is not where we want it to be nor where our stakeholders expect it to be,” he said.

Lyons added: “As the world’s largest fintech, Fiserv has the size, scale and suite of innovative products, networks and platforms, including Clover, to capitalize on the rapidly evolving finance and commerce landscape.”

Fiserv’s shares are trading at $62.77, which are well below their $238.59 52-week high.