KCSA Strategic Communications launches the KCSA AI Lab, which will develop proprietary AI systems to expand what strategic communications can achieve for public relations and investor relations clients. The AI Lab has already deployed its first three intelligence systems into production. Market Intelligence delivers board-ready analysis of retail investor sentiment in under 10 minutes, analyzing thousands of conversations across multiple platforms to generate CEO briefs, action plans and interactive dashboards. Media Intelligence discovers reporters on such emerging platforms as Discord and specialized forums, generating ranked, contact-ready lists. Impact Intelligence processes coverage data from any monitoring platform, then enriches it with competitive analysis, search trends, and investor signals to demonstrate real ROI. not just vanity metrics. "By systematically identifying gaps in existing tools and building proprietary solutions, we're creating capabilities that give our clients measurable competitive advantages," said KCSA managing partner and head of the AI Lab Lewis Goldberg.

Clipbook, a vertical AI platform for strategic communications and public affairs, closes a $3.3 million seed round co-led by Mark Cuban, Commonweal Ventures and Carpenter Capital. Also participating in the funding round are MikeWorldWide founder and CEO Mike Kempner and Narrative Strategies CEO Ken Spain. The new round of funding will allow Clipbook to deepen its investments across product, engineering and go-to-market. The platform provides predictive, context-rich insights synthesized across millions of sources and multimodal content formats. Its clients include Weber Shandwick and the Boston Consulting Group. “The right intelligence is invaluable to a business, and Clipbook takes that intelligence and makes it actionable,” said Cuban.

VizSense, a Boston-based AI influencer marketing agency, teams up with holographic storytelling company Geminai, to launch what they say is the next frontier in brand experiences: interactive holograms powered by AI. On Dec. 5, they will show their hologram technology to content creators at Boston’s Mandarin Oriental. The technology is meant to allow influencers, celebrities and products to appear as lifelike holograms in retail, events and pop-ups nationwide. "Brands want moments that make people stop and stare," said VizSense CEO Kristen Standish. "Holographic influencers deliver emotional, unforgettable interactions—and now VizSense is putting this breakthrough experience directly into the hands of creators and brands.”