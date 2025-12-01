Esty Pujadas

Former Ketchum partner Esty Pujadas joins Grayling as CEO of its North America business, part of the agency’s expansion in the region.

Pujadas most recently served as Americas COO at private equity-backed shareholder and stakeholder advisory firm Sodali & Co. She has also been a senior executive at Next 15/The Booth Group.

Among the organizations Pujadas has advised are Google, Hyundai, IBM, Lenovo, Nokia, P&G, Telefonica, Tyson Foods, Samsung, Visa, Wells Fargo and Zoetis.

As leader of Grayling North America, she will focus on working with multinational companies investing in the region as well as U.S. companies with domestic and global communications needs across relevant stakeholders, channels, and markets.

“She has built trust at the highest levels, led integrated teams across regions, and helped clients navigate complex business, technology and stakeholder environments,” said Grayling global CEO Richard Jukes.