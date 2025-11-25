Arkansas’ Department of Finance and Administration wants proposals for a media campaign to educate residents about its new mobile application online offering designed to improve the user's experience.
AR Dept. of Finance Wants to Hype New App
Tue., Dec. 2, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
McKinney Wants to Promote Homelessness Initiative
Mon., Dec. 1, 2025
|•
CA Judicial Council Looks for PR Boost
Wed., Nov. 26, 2025
|•
Sullivan County, TN Seeks Tourism Marketing Support
Wed., Nov. 26, 2025
|•
San Antonio Housing Trust Shops for PR
Tue., Nov. 25, 2025
|•
Salem, Mass Seeks Destination Marketing Organization
Tue., Nov. 25, 2025