Bob Ray

Marketbridge brings on Bob Ray as CEO. Ray was previously CEO, head of B2B agency services at Merkle, part of the Dentsu Group. Before that, he was president of ad agency gyro, which was later merged with Merkle. He has held leadership roles across firms serving such clients as Cisco, Oracle, AWS and GE. Ray succeeds John Shomaker, will remain actively involved with Marketbridge as an advisor. “With Bob’s leadership and the addition of key talent, we will accelerate our next chapter and deliver truly differentiated, outcome-focused growth solutions for enterprise clients worldwide,” said Tony Brindisi, board member, co-founder and managing partner at RTC Partners, which owns Marketbridge.

(L-R) Andy Hoglund, Graham Shalgian

Rasky Partners promotes Andy Hoglund and Graham Shalgian to partner. Hoglund, currently an SVP and director of digital strategy at Rasky Partners, is a subject matter expert in energy and clean energy in the U.S. As a partner, he will continue to oversee the firm’s digital offerings, advising clients across industries on digital and content strategies as well as how to maximize their digital presence and voice. Rasky Partners principal Justine Griffin, cites Hoglund’s “combination of subject matter expertise, media savvy, creativity and relentlessness.” Shalgian, who worked for Sen. Edward Kennedy for more than a decade, has represented New England companies and institutions as well as securing federal funding for numerous New England non-profits. He will continue to lead Rasky’s federal government relations practice group and help drive the firm’s plans for growth. “Clients come to Graham because they trust him to guide them through corridors of power in Washington,” said Rasky Partners principal George Cronin.

Charlotte Burch

IGB Group, an investor relations, capital markets, and strategic communications advisory firm, appoints Charlotte Burch as a managing director. Burch comes to IGB from Joele Frank, where she most recently served as a director. She is experienced in guiding companies through complex transactions, shareholder activism defense, litigation and a range of high-stakes corporate situations. At IGB, she will support clients with their ongoing investor relations and public relations programs. “Charlotte’s deep expertise in advising clients through acute special situations and investor relations matters will be a tremendous asset to our clients," said IGB Group CEO and managing partner Leon Berman.