Chad Horrell

Chad Horrell, who was senior manager for government relations at DoorDash, has joined BGR Group as VP in its state and local practice.

In a four-year run at DoorDash, Horrell oversaw government and regulatory relations across 16 states in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions.

He also headed up DoorDash’s direct engagement with groups such as the Democratic Governors Assn., Republican State Leadership Committee, and the National Conference of Insurance Legislators.

Earlier, Horrell worked as a VP at DCI Group in a seven-year run and advised AARP for three years.

He also spent 11 years as a campaign manager and political director for Democratic candidates such as the Tim Kaine for Governor race in Virginia and Congressman Brad Ellsworth in Indiana.